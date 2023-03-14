Lower Paxton Township Police Department searching for missing man

Bhola Subedi is a 52-year-old Nepalese male who stands 5 feet 1 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a yellow t-shirt underneath.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police say Bhola Subedi, pictured above, was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13. His family allegedly said that he stepped outside to smoke a cigarette and did not return.

Subedi is a 52-year-old Nepalese male who stands 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a yellow t-shirt beneath it, according to police.

Subedi allegedly left his cell phone behind, along with several medications that he takes daily. He does not speak English and does not have access to a vehicle, police said.