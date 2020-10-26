Police: Lykens man attacks woman, steals pickup truck before fleeing to Schuylkill County

James Reedy, 42, was taken into custody Sunday, 10 days after the alleged incident. He was wanted on 14 outstanding arrest warrants from 4 different counties.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 42-year-old Lykens man is facing numerous charges, including robbery, theft, assault, and stalking, after allegedly attacking a woman and stealing the pickup truck she was driving during an incident earlier this month outside the victim's Wiconsico Township home, according to State Police.

James Marlin Reedy is charged with felony counts of robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, and theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor counts of stalking, simple assault, and loitering or prowling at night time in the incident, which occurred at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 15, police say.

Reedy was taken into custody on Sunday, according to police. He was wanted on 14 outstanding arrest warrants in Northumberland, Schuylkill, Lycoming and Dauphin counties, police say.

In the Oct. 15 incident, Reedy allegedly loitered around the outside of the victim's home until she returned, then attacking her, police say.

The victim reported she was helping another woman move into her residence when she pulled into her driveway. The pickup truck belonged to the other woman, who told police the victim was operating it with her permission. The victim of the assault was driving the truck with a juvenile passenger when she arrived in the driveway to find Reedy waiting, according to police.

When the victim arrived, Reedy allegedly approached the vehicle, got inside on the driver's side, grabbed the victim by the hair, and removed her from the truck, throwing her to the ground. He then re-entered the truck and began driving off, police say.

The victim jumped into the bed of the truck in an effort to prevent Reedy from leaving, so he stopped the truck and assaulted the victim a second time, causing injuries to her legs, arms, and shoulder, police say.

He then fled the scene in the stolen truck, according to police. The victim reported her cell phone, bank card, and other personal belongings were inside the truck, along with possessions belonging to the other woman who was moving in. The total value of those possessions was about $1,000, according to police.