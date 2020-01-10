Missing elderly Harrisburg man found safely

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from February 27.
UPDATE: Wak was located safely.
PREVIOUSLY: Police are looking for a 75-year-old Harrisburg man with dementia reported missing since the early morning hours of Thursday in West Hanover Township.
James Wak was last seen walking from his home on the 200 block of Meadow Lane to an unknown location. He suffers from dementia and might not be able to remember his name if asked according to the state police release.
Wak is a white man, 6 feet tall, with gray hair and an approximate weight of 170 lbs.
Anyone with information on Wak's whereabouts is asked to call PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.