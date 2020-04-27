Police investigating stabbing in Harrisburg

The man who was stabbed is in stable condition, according to police.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Harrisburg that happened Saturday.

On April 25 at approximately 10:57 p.m., Harrisburg police officers were dispatched to the hospital for a report of a male with stab wounds.

The man is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the man reported being stabbed by an unknown man while he was in the area of South 18th and Zarker Streets.

When the man told the suspect that he did not have any money, the suspect stabbed him and fled the area, according to authorities.