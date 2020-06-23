x
Police investigating shots fired in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Steelton Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately  2:56 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Locust and Front Streets for a report of shots fired.

Officers spoke to witnesses who said that two men and a woman exited a black SUV and fired three rounds at an individual walking on Front Street.

Police say this was a targeted event. 

There is no word on if the individual was struck in the incident or sustained any injuries. 

Police say information on this incident can be reported through a Crimewatch tip submission, by calling 717-939-9841 or to Det. Sgt. Shaub at wshaub@steeltonpa.com.

