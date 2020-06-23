Police investigating shots fired in Steelton

Officers spoke to witnesses who said that two men and a woman exited a black SUV and fired three rounds at an individual walking on Front Street.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Steelton Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:56 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Locust and Front Streets for a report of shots fired.

Police say this was a targeted event.

There is no word on if the individual was struck in the incident or sustained any injuries.