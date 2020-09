The incident was reported at 12:56 p.m. on the 500 block of N. Front St. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

STEELTON, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Steelton.

The shooting was reported at 12:56 p.m. on the 500 block of North Front Street in the borough, according to emergency dispatch.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.