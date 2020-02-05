Police investigating report of shots fired in Swatara Township

Shortly before 9 a.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Francis Cadden Parkway for the report of shots fired.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a report of shots fired Saturday morning in Swatara Township.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed several witnesses and recovered several items of evidence, authorities say.