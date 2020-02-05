Police investigating report of shots fired in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a report of shots fired Saturday morning in Swatara Township.
Shortly before 9 a.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Francis Cadden Parkway for the report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers interviewed several witnesses and recovered several items of evidence, authorities say.
If you have any information to assist with this investigation please contact the Swatara Township Police Department at (717)-564-2550 or the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety at (717)-558-6900. You can also e-mail Sergeant Baluh at abaluh@swatarapolice.org.