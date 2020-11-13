x
Police investigating Friday afternoon shooting in Harrisburg

The shooting was reported in the area of Swatara and Hummel streets. Police had no immediate information on whether anyone was injured.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the city, according to emergency dispatch.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. It occurred in the area of Swatara and Hummel streets, dispatch said.

Police could not provide any details or other information, including whether or not anyone was injured.

There have been a string of shootings in Harrisburg this week. A teenager was fatally shot Thursday in the parking lot of Nativity school at Fifth and Maclay streets, and a man was wounded in a shooting in the city on Sunday, police say.

FOX43 will have more information on Friday's shooting as it becomes available.

