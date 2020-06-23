Police investigating deadly shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night.
The incident occurred around 7:03 p.m. in the area of 16th and Market streets, police say. Officers responding to a shots-fired call found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.
The victim's identity was not released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.