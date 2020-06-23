Police investigating deadly shooting in Harrisburg

One man was killed in a reported shooting in the area of 16th and Market streets Monday night, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night.

The incident occurred around 7:03 p.m. in the area of 16th and Market streets, police say. Officers responding to a shots-fired call found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The victim's identity was not released.