Dauphin County

Police investigate targeted social media threats towards two Dauphin County schools

The Swatara Township Police Department confirmed the social media posts threatened the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Rowland Academy.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department was notified of a reported threatening social media post that targeted the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Rowland Academy.

Officers and detectives were informed of the threat on March 20 and quickly began working alongside both school districts to locate the individuals behind the post.

At this time, all juveniles involved in the making of the post have been identified, interviewed, and charged with terrorist threats through the Dauphin County Juvenile Court system.

There is no further threat to the schools, according to police.

