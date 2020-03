A gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital, where they were last listed in stable condition.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m., police were dispatched to North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers say they located multiple shell casings and a gunshot victim.

The person was taken to a local hospital, where they were last listed as in stable condition, according to a release.