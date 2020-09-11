Police investigate Harrisburg shooting that leaves two people injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the city early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the 200 block of South 18th Street, police say.
According to police, officers responding to the report of shots-fired found two victims, who were immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say they believe the victims were at a social gathering when an unknown person fired multiple shots, injuring both victims.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Department at (717) 558-6900.