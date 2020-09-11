Police investigate Harrisburg shooting that leaves two people injured

Police say the victims were at a social gathering Sunday at about 2 a.m. on the 200 block of S. 18th Street when an unknown person opened fire, hitting them both.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the city early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the 200 block of South 18th Street, police say.

According to police, officers responding to the report of shots-fired found two victims, who were immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe the victims were at a social gathering when an unknown person fired multiple shots, injuring both victims.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.