Police continue efforts to identify suspect from 2022 Harrisburg shooting that injured 4

The pictured suspect is one of a group of people believed to be involved in a shooting at an after-hours party on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street last year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are continuing their efforts to identify a fifth suspect in a September 2022 shooting that injured four people.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street in the city, police said. An investigation determined that a party was being held at a residence/business when an altercation took place where multiple shots were fired.

Four victims were taken to the hospital. Police said at the time that the condition of the victims varied from critical to life-threatening.

The pictured suspect is one of a group of people police believe were involved, but so far efforts to identify him have proven to be unsuccessful.

Last October, police identified four suspects. Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales and Leuri Bido Bido were identified on Oct. 7, and Kenneth Cabrera and Dayfel Carvajal-Ferreras were charged later that month.

Carvajal-Ferreras was taken into custody on Oct. 14, while Cabrera was arrested on Oct. 24, 2022, police said.