Police identify person of interest in Harrisburg homicide case

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have identified a person of interest in the Sunday afternoon homicide of a man in the city.
Joseph Ayala Maya, 20, was found dead at the scene by police dispatched to the 1400 block of S. 13th Street Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. for the report of an assault in progress.
Savannah Nieves, 23, has been identified as a person of interest in the case, police say. Nieves is currently wanted by Swatara Township Police for unrelated offenses.
Harrisburg Police would like to question Nieves about Sunday's incident. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or leave a tip via the Crimewatch website. Tipsters might be eligible for a Crimestoppers reward, police say.