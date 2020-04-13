Police identify person of interest in Harrisburg homicide case

Joseph Maya, 20, who was found at the scene of a reported assault in S. 13th St. Sunday afternoon. Savannah Nieves is a person of interest in the case, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have identified a person of interest in the Sunday afternoon homicide of a man in the city.

Joseph Ayala Maya, 20, was found dead at the scene by police dispatched to the 1400 block of S. 13th Street Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. for the report of an assault in progress.

Savannah Nieves, 23, has been identified as a person of interest in the case, police say. Nieves is currently wanted by Swatara Township Police for unrelated offenses.