Police: Hummelstown woman loses $2,800 in suspected email scam

The victim thought she was following instructions from her boss, but later discovered the emails were fake and she'd sent gift card codes to an unknown actor

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — A 31-year-old Hummelstown woman was the victim of an email scam that cost her $2,800, according to State Police.

The scam occurred between August 4 and August 6, police say.

The victim reported she believed the email she received was from her boss, according to police. The emails instructed her to purchase $2,800 worth of gift cards and send pictures of the redemption codes. The victim complied.

It was then discovered that the emails were fraudulent, and the victim sent the redemption codes to an unknown actor, police say.