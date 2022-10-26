Police seek help identifying suspect in Highspire Turkey Hill robbery

Investigators say the pictured suspect forced the cashier to hand over cash at gunpoint during an incident Tuesday night in the Dauphin County borough.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a Turkey Hill store in Highspire.

The alleged incident occurred around 7 p.m., Highspire Police said.

A light-skinned Black male suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and forced the cashier to hand him money.

He then left the scene on foot, according to police, but investigators believe a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer may have been involved in the incident.