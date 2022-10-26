Police seek help identifying suspect in Highspire Turkey Hill robbery

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a Turkey Hill store in Highspire.
The alleged incident occurred around 7 p.m., Highspire Police said.
A light-skinned Black male suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and forced the cashier to hand him money.
He then left the scene on foot, according to police, but investigators believe a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer may have been involved in the incident.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Highspire Police at (717) 939-9867 or submit an anonymous tip online.