x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

Police seek help identifying suspect in Highspire Turkey Hill robbery

Investigators say the pictured suspect forced the cashier to hand over cash at gunpoint during an incident Tuesday night in the Dauphin County borough.
Credit: Highspire Police

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a Turkey Hill store in Highspire.

The alleged incident occurred around 7 p.m., Highspire Police said.

A light-skinned Black male suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and forced the cashier to hand him money.

He then left the scene on foot, according to police, but investigators believe a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Highspire Police at (717) 939-9867 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Central Pa. honors World Polio Day with 'Ride to Eradicate Polio'

Before You Leave, Check This Out