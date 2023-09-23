x
Dauphin County

Police: Harrisburg woman not seen in 2 months

Police say Rickell Carter has mental health illnesses and her family is concerned for her safety.
Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a woman not seen since July.

Family members of Rickell Carter, 38, filed a missing person report with Harrisburg Police on Wednesday after not seeing or hearing from her since July. 

Carter is a Black woman, around 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and short black hair.

She was last seen at 17th and Market Streets wearing blue jeans, a white sweatshirt, and black slippers. 

Carter is known to frequent that area of the city, according to police.

Police say she has mental health illnesses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

