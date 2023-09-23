Police: Harrisburg woman not seen in 2 months

Police say Rickell Carter has mental health illnesses and her family is concerned for her safety.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a woman not seen since July.

Family members of Rickell Carter, 38, filed a missing person report with Harrisburg Police on Wednesday after not seeing or hearing from her since July.

Carter is a Black woman, around 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and short black hair.

She was last seen at 17th and Market Streets wearing blue jeans, a white sweatshirt, and black slippers.

Carter is known to frequent that area of the city, according to police.

Police say she has mental health illnesses.