Police: Harrisburg woman accused of setting fire at New Cumberland apartment

Two people had to be removed from a second-floor balcony by fire personnel as a result of the Thursday morning blaze. Valerie Mesaros is charged in the incident.
Credit: Fairview Township Fire Department

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman has been charged with arson and other offenses in connection to a fire at an apartment building in New Cumberland earlier today, according to New Cumberland Police.

Valerie Mesaros is accused of setting a fire at a building on the 800 block of Bridge Street around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, police say.

There were multiple residents sleeping in the building at the time of the incident, two of which were trapped on a second story balcony and had to be rescued by fire personnel, according to police. 

There was no loss of life as a result of the fire, police say.

Mesaros was arrested later in the day on Thursday and is currently awaiting arraignment, according to police.

