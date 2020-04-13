Police finds man dead after assault in Harrisburg

There is no word on the man's identity.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was found dead after an assault in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon, according to police.

At around 3:30 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 1400 block of South 15th Street for the report an assault, officials say.

Upon arrival, police found the man dead from his apparent injuries.

There is no word on the man's identity.