Police finds man dead after assault in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was found dead after an assault in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon, according to police.
At around 3:30 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 1400 block of South 15th Street for the report an assault, officials say.
Upon arrival, police found the man dead from his apparent injuries.
There is no word on the man's identity.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at (717)-558-6900 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH.
RELATED: Harrisburg woman charged with aggravated assault, public drunkenness after alleged stabbing incident