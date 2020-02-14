Police arrest suspect in Lower Paxton Township robbery

Maximo Ames-Borrell, 20, is one of two men accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint Friday morning at an apartment on the 4900 block of Eastman Drive.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police have arrested one of two suspects in a robbery that occurred Friday morning at an apartment on the 4900 block of Eastman Drive.

Maximo Ames-Borrell, 20, is charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person in the incident, which occurred around 9:15 a.m., police say.

Ames-Borrell and another suspect are accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint. Officers dispatched to the scene apprehended him a short distance from the apartment, police say.

Police believe the victim was targeted, and that there is no threat to the community. They are still searching for the second suspect, whom they have not yet identified.