The intersection of North Union Street and Main Street in the Dauphin County borough was closed briefly while the investigation was underway, police say.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Update, 2:15 p.m.: The intersection has re-opened following the investigation, police said. The package was recovered, and police determined there was no danger to the public.

Previous coverage:

Middletown Borough Police are investigating a "suspicious object" found in the borough Monday afternoon.

The intersection of North Union and Main streets is closed due to the investigation.