Dauphin County

Police are investigating shots-fired incident in Lower Swatara Township

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case, police say.
Credit: Lower Swatara Township Police
The suspect vehicle in a Lower Swatara Township shots-fired case on Oct. 5, 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Swatara Township Police continue to investigate a shots-fired incident that occurred October 5 in the area of Rosedale Community.

A reward of up to $2,000 has been offered for any information leading to an arrest, police say.

According to police, at about 11:24 a.m., a black Nissan Sentra with chrome trim was seen in the Rosedale Community area. The passenger leaned out of the passenger side window and fired four shots into the residential area, striking at least three vehicles, police say.

The passenger is described as a light-skinned black male with short, dreadlock-style hair who was wearing a gray t-shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Lower Swatara Township Police at (717) 939-0463.