Small plane makes emergency landing on Pa. Turnpike

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A small plane made an emergency landing on the Pa. Turnpike Monday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of mile-marker 258 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a plane crash.
According to Carl Defebo with the PA Turnpike, a small Cessna plane made an emergency landing in the right lane of I-76 Westbound.
After the plane landed, it was struck by a tractor-trailer.
No injuries were reported.
Traffic is still able to get by in the left hand lane.
Defebo says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified of the crash.
This is a developing story.