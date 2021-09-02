Small plane makes emergency landing on Pa. Turnpike

The small Cessna plane made an emergency landing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near mile-marker 258.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A small plane made an emergency landing on the Pa. Turnpike Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of mile-marker 258 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a plane crash.

According to Carl Defebo with the PA Turnpike, a small Cessna plane made an emergency landing in the right lane of I-76 Westbound.

After the plane landed, it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is still able to get by in the left hand lane.

Defebo says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified of the crash.

#BREAKING Plane's engine died, forcing pilot to land on the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound near mile marker 258.



Plane must be disassembled to be towed. It has been moved to an emergency pull-off and all lanes are clear. pic.twitter.com/1rTw69LDIr — Harri Leigh (@Harri_Leigh) February 9, 2021