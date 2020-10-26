PJ's Pub and Restaurant to open in Harrisburg on Nov. 2

The sports bar, located at 3882 Union Deposit Road, is geared to serve everyone from families and sports fans to those seeking night and weekend entertainment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — P.J. Whelihan's Pub and Restaurant will open in Harrisburg on Monday, Nov. 2, the PJW Restaurant Group announced this week.

The restaurant franchise has 26 locations, including one in Lancaster.

The Harrisburg location is at 3882 Union Deposit Road.

“We’ve been looking forward to becoming part of the Harrisburg community for a long time," said PJW Restaurant Group CEO Jim Fris. "Given the challenges all restaurants are facing, we consider ourselves fortunate and are excited to have a new restaurant opening during these unprecedented times."

The new restaurant has brought over 80 full and part-time jobs to the area, something the group said it is happy to be able to do.

“Being able to employ individuals in the Harrisburg area and welcome them into our family is one of the most rewarding parts of this opening,” said Fris.

Designed by Stokes Architecture, PJ's Pub is anything but your run of the mill sports bar, Fris said.

“At PJ's Pub Harrisburg, you'll find the perfect blend of food, drinks, and fun in a safe and relaxed atmosphere," he said.

Guests can choose to relax at a booth or opt for the outdoor picnic area on a nice day. A large center bar with 40 seats is ready for guests to post up at when permitted to do so by the state. The pub has 38 large televisions, equipped with a state-of-the-art entertainment package, that will ensure every seat is the best seat in the house on game day.

P.J. Whelihan’s is geared to serve everyone from families and sports fans to those seeking night and weekend entertainment. Their expansive menu can be enjoyed for dine-in or takeout, which can easily be ordered online.

The main bar will house 30 taps and feature local beers from the likes of Tröegs, Pizza Boy, as well as PJW Copper Lager, brewed exclusively for the restaurant by Victory Brewing Company.