Pennsylvania State Police investigating cat shot outside of apartment complex

Troopers reported that the cat's wound was from a small caliber weapon that was larger than a BB gun.

LYKENS, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens is currently investigating a case of animal cruelty and reckless endangerment that happened near a Dauphin County apartment building.

On Jan. 28, Troopers responded to reports of a feral cat being shot with unknown ammunition.

Once being seen by staff at the Dauphin County Animal Hospital, it was discovered that the cat was suffering from a gunshot wound on their neck. The weapon used is suspected to be a small caliber weapon, but larger than a BB gun.

Troopers later uncovered that the suspect was firing the weapon in the general area of an occupied apartment building.