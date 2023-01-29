Pennsylvania State Police investigating cat shot outside of apartment complex

LYKENS, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens is currently investigating a case of animal cruelty and reckless endangerment that happened near a Dauphin County apartment building.
On Jan. 28, Troopers responded to reports of a feral cat being shot with unknown ammunition.
Once being seen by staff at the Dauphin County Animal Hospital, it was discovered that the cat was suffering from a gunshot wound on their neck. The weapon used is suspected to be a small caliber weapon, but larger than a BB gun.
Troopers later uncovered that the suspect was firing the weapon in the general area of an occupied apartment building.
Anyone with information relevant to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens by calling 717-362-8700, or by texting the Tip Line at 717-418-8280.