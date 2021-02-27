Wheels of the Heart helps Pa. mom of 5 get to work with a new van

A Harrisburg Academy Alumnus' charity donates a van to a single mother of 5 who is working two jobs to help her family.

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County woman has a new set of wheels thanks to Harrisburg Academy Alum.

"I am just so grateful to be welcomed by such a wonderful community of people," said Jessica Proctor is a single mom of 5, who is working two jobs.

Now, the Steelton woman finally has a vehicle that will get her to work.

"This is definitely going to provide a way that I can continue to go to work, continue to make a living, a life, paycheck, which I got my first one and it was amazing just holding that paper in my hand," said Proctor.

It's all possible because of a Harrisburg Academy Alumnus Steve Muschlitz and his Wheels from the Heart charity.

On top of the van, she'll get gas cards, car seats, and free Summer School enrollment at the Academy for her kids.

"Anyone who can see a lady who is willing to bike to work for two jobs, has five kids, and is a single mom is a bit special. So I think she thoroughly deserves the car she's getting," said Adrian Allan, Head of Harrisburg Academy.

Allan says this is a wonderful moment for his students as well. "Our children are being taught how to be people who serve the community."

As for what is next for Proctor and her family? she says the sky is the limit.

She said, "I just couldn't ask for anything else more right now, I am just so full."

Wheels from the Heart charity has donated 127 vehicles to women in need.