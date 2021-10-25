Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex is looking to fill 150 positions ahead of busy events season

There are a variety of temporary and permanent full- and part-time positions available.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 23.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center announced Monday it is looking to hire up to 150 new employees to support the extensive list of shows and events taking place at the Harrisburg-based facility over the next few months.

“This complex and the events we host have a significant impact on the overall economy of the Harrisburg-Hershey region,” said Sharon Myers, executive director of the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, in a press release. “These events create jobs here within our facility, but also for the entire region as tourisms patronize area restaurants, stores, and hotels.”

While it is best know as the venue for the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center also hosts a range of agricultural events, outdoorsmen shows, gift and craft shows, motorsports events, youth sporting events, food shows, trade shows, and meetings or private events.

The Farm Show brings nearly half a million visitors to the greater Harrisburg area and is responsible for injecting $39 million into the region’s economy by filling hotels, restaurants, and other attractions along the way. This economic impact supports more than 5,600 jobs and generates $820,000 in state sales taxes, Myers said.

“Working at the Farm Show Complex, our days are full of excitement and diversity," she added. "No show or host is the same, each one brings a new set of faces to the facility."

Available positions are listed below. First, second, and third shift positions, and weekend shifts, are available to support the diverse needs of each show held at the complex.