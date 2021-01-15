Pennsylvania Capitol tightens security in response to threat of armed protests

An FBI memo warned armed protests are being planned at all 50 state Capitols from Jan. 16 through Inauguration Day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is taking steps to tighten security at its Capitol building in preparation for potential armed protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Following the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Pennsylvania State Capitol Police said they, too, had to prepare in case of violence.

“As a result of those senseless acts of civil disobedience and violence, the Pennsylvania Capitol Police are now forced to prepare take the appropriate and necessary reactions to prevent that kind of situation from occurring here,” said Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacob.

An FBI memo warned armed protests are being planned at all 50 state Capitols from Jan. 16 through Inauguration Day.

The largest protests are expected to be Jan. 17, when a flier circulating online plans for a march on the U.S. Capitol. The flier encourages those unable to make it to the Washington, D.C. march to rally at their state Capitol instead.

There are currently no specific threats to the Pennsylvania Capitol, Capitol Police said.

Even so, a group of Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies, including State Police, State Capitol Police and Harrisburg Police, are collaborating on security plans.

Measures taken include increased visibility of police officers patrolling the grounds, barricades of the Capitol building and planned road closures.

The Capitol Complex will close Jan. 19 and 20.

The Pennsylvania National Guard will send about 400 members for additional support, Superintendent Jacob said.

“By having that plan in place, it allows us to be flexible and respond regardless of the changing nature of what the event might look like,” said Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations Lt. Col. Scott Price.

State Police’s intelligence department, PaCIC, will also be monitoring the situation online and on social media.

“All the analysts work 24 hours a day 7 days a week, and they’re constantly looking for tips,” said State Police Communications Director Cpl. Brent Miller.

Tips can be sent via the "See Something Send Something" app.

Law enforcement emphasized people have the right to protest, but asked protesters to remain peaceful.