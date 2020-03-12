Pennsylvania Capitol Complex to close due to statewide surge in COVID-19 cases

The closure begins Monday and will remain in effect until further notice, the Department of General Services said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg will close Monday due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, the state Department of General Services said Thursday.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice, the DGS said.

All operations of the governor's office and the Pennsylvania General Assembly will continue, but access to the Capitol Complex will be limited to employees and other authorized personnel, according to the DGS.

The cancelation of visits and events applies to all interior venues in the Capitol Complex and will affect rallies, school or group tours, choir performances, receptions, and other public gatherings, the DGS said.