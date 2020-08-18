PennDOT's Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg closes due to power outage

The office is expected to open for motor vehicle service only at its normal time on Wednesday, PennDOT said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center at 1101 S. Front St., Harrisburg closed early tdue to a power outage.

The office is expected to reopen Wednesday at its normal time. The office will be open for motor vehicle services only, PennDOT said.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The Driver License and Photo License Centers located at the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center remain closed.

Customers seeking these services may visit PennDOT's Summerdale Driver and Photo License Center at 429 North Enola Road in Enola, PennDOT said.

Driver and vehicle online services at www.dmv.pa.gov are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates, and driver exam scheduling.