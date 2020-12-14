PennDOT preparing for heavy snow on roads later this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT is preparing for heavy snow on the roads later this week.
The department has 310 trucks and 124 tons of salt stored throughout eight Southcentral Pennsylvania counties: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York.
“There are always issues with the first major snow of the year and obviously this one is looking like it’s going to be pretty significant, but every road that is a significant road will get taken care of,” said PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.
Snow plow efforts will target highways and large roadways first, followed by smaller streets.
Officials encourage people to visit 511PA.com to check weather conditions and the location of plow trucks.