PennDOT: Detours planned next week as ramp work around John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge continues

The work is planned for Sunday night, November 14, through Tuesday night, November 16, PennDOT said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from Nov. 9

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be night-time detours around the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge next week as repairs continue on the east shore ramps.

The bridge carries Interstate 83 across the Susquehanna River into Harrisburg.

Weather permitting, nighttime detours are planned for the ramp from Front Street to northbound I-83 (Ramp C); the ramp from Front Street to southbound I-83 (Ramp A), and the ramp from southbound I-83 to Second Street (Ramp D), PennDOT said.

Only one ramp will be closed at a time, though multiple ramps may be closed on any given night, according to PennDOT. The closures are scheduled to go into effect at 8:00 p.m. each night and be lifted by 6:00 a.m. the following day.

PennDOT said:

The Front Street ramp to northbound I-83 (Ramp C) detour will use Paxton Street to 13th Street to northbound I-83.

The Front Street ramp to southbound I-83 (Ramp A) detour will use northbound I-83 to 13th Street to southbound I-83.

The southbound I-83 ramp to Second Street (Ramp D) will use 17th Street to Paxton Street to Second Street.

Work includes replacing expansion joint seals and concrete repairs, PennDOT added.