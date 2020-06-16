PennDOT announces longterm closure of Nyes Road at Devonshire Heights Road in Lower Paxton Township

The road will close on June 22, and a detour will be in place for approximately 110 days, PennDOT said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT announced that a long-term closure and detour will be put in place next week on Nyes Road (Route 2019) at the intersection with Devonshire Heights Road in Lower Paxton Township while work on a safety improvement project there begins.

The closure and detour will go into effect on June 22, PennDOT said. The closure will last for between three and four months.

The detour will route motorists along Old Jonestown Road, Jonestown Road, Walnut Street, and Route 3024 (Locust Lane), according to PennDOT.

Devonshire Heights Road is already closed at Nyes Road for roadway realignment and profiling work, and the installation of new stormwater, sanitary sewer, and gas lines, PennDOT said.

An approximately 160-day detour using Beaver Road, Johnson Road, Old Jonestown Road and Deaven Road, was implemented on May 4, PennDOT said.

This project includes the realignment of the intersection by relocating the northern leg of Devonshire Heights Road to align with the southern leg, the installation of a new traffic signal, and a culvert replacement from just south of North Highlands Court to just north of M Street.