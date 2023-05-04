Police are investigating open lewdness case at Penn State Harrisburg

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning, according to campus police.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police are investigated a suspected case of open lewdness that took place overnight at Penn State Harrisburg.

It occurred around 12:40 a.m., according to campus police.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and pants. He appeared to be in a disheveled state and was walking with an unsteady gait, police said.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Penn State University Police at (717) 948-6232 or submit tips to Officers Jose Soto (jcs6371@psu.edu) or Phillip Peng at (pmp27@psu.edu).