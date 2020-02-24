Penn State Children's Hospital in Dauphin County hosts Dinner Party following THON Reveal

Penn State students raised more than $11 million during this year's THON, all to help pediatric cancer patients and their families.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Students at Penn State University danced for 46 hours over the weekend as part of the annual THON fundraiser. This year, they raised a whopping $11.6 million.

Proceeds go to "Four Diamonds," which helps pediatric cancer patients at Penn State Children's Hospital in Derry Township, Dauphin County. On Sunday, patients and their families took some time to celebrate the big reveal with a dinner party at the hospital.

Kids in the Pediatric Hematology Oncology Unit also got to enjoy some fun activities in the playroom. One of those patients was Kaelyn Bressler. Kaelyn had most of her left leg amputated after doctors found a tumor on her knee. Her mom says she couldn't be more grateful for what the Penn State students do.

"It means a lot to us. I'm a stay-at-home mom and I have two other kids at home. If it wasn't for this, I don't know how we would pay for anything," said Elizabeth Bressler.