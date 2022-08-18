Take a ride through the state capital | Travel Smart

The trolley is sure to provide a one-of-a-kind night-out experience, but be sure to bring your energy.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time to get out and experience some of the most exciting activities across South Central Pennsylvania.

FOX43 is showing you how you can stay active while exploring the sights, sounds, and tastes of Harrisburg.

Experience the capital city like never before. Harrisburg Pedal Tours offers a unique way to get around town, stopping to enjoy your favorite food, drinks, or historic sites along the way.

Learn about the past, present, and future of Harrisburg on the "History, Architecture and Everything Cool Tour," or hop between breweries and bars across the city.

"They're all local spots, we're starting right here on State Street," Harrisburg Pedal Tours Owner Mike Leszczynski said. "We go up into the midtown area, do some over here on Second St., that's where a majority of the bars are."

The trolley is sure to provide a one-of-a-kind night out experience but be sure to bring your energy. The 13-person trolleys are pedal-powered, which means you'll have to put in the work to get to your next destination.

"It's overwhelming, the support of cars driving by," Leszczynski said. "It's one of those things that you'd think might be a nuisance or something like that, but people love it, they get their cameras out, their phones are recording. They're beeping, they're waving."

With a variety of tour routes, there are plenty of different places you can stop at along your journey.

Whether it's a birthday party, anniversary celebration, or team-building event, there is something for everyone to enjoy on a pedal tour.

"It's one of those things where it's an extremely unique celebration, experience, or just getting out with your friends," Leszczynski said. "You've got your favorite songs playing, you're with all your friends. It's just this big teamwork kinda thing to make the bike go down the road."