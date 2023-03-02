Paxtang Borough files lawsuit to remove fire company from municipal building

Paxtang Borough has filed a lawsuit to eject the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from the Paxtang Municipal Building.

Paxtang Borough has turned to legal means to remove Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from a municipal building.

Due to financial reasons, the Borough contracted Swatara Township Fire and Rescue to provide fire protection services to the area effective Aug. 1, 2022.

Despite this change, the Borough made several offers for Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 to remain in the municipal building, provided they conceded to a a facilities use agreement or a lease and proof of adequate insurance, which is required by Paxtang Borough’s insurance provider.

According to the Borough, the fire company failed to respond in a timely manner. The company is also no longer eligible to provide mutual aid services in several municipalities in the area, including Paxtang, due to their inaction after the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office charged Chief Matthew Lemmon with theft.

The Borough says that the fire company has refused to vacate the municipal building or compensate the Borough, leading the Paxtang Borough Council to file a lawsuit to have them ejected.