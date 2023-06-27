Two Harrisburg UPS workers charged in conspiracy to steal interstate cell phone shipments

Parmod Kumar, 40, and Reecha Saini, 36, were charged in U.S. Middle District Court this week with stealing more than $142,000 worth of phones between 2018-2021.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two former employees at a Harrisburg UPS facility have been charged with conspiring to steal interstate shipments of cellular phones, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced Wednesday.

Parmod Kumar, 40, and Reecha Saini, 36, both of Harrisburg, were charged following an investigation by the United States Department of Homeland Security and the Swatara Township Police Department, Karam said in a press release.

The phones were stolen over a period of three years and are worth an estimated $142,000, Karam said.

The investigation determined that from 2018 to 2021, Kumar and Saini enlisted at least one employee at a UPS facility in Harrisburg to steal packages that they believed contained smartphones, Karam claims.

Kumar and Saini then paid the employee for the phones and arranged for their sale at a convenience store in Harrisburg.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine, Karam said.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.