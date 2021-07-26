Park Harrisburg announces rate increase for metered parking spaces

Hourly metered parking rates will increase from $3 to $4 in the Capital Building District and from $1.50 to $2 per hour in the non-CBD area, effective August 2.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will soon cost a little more to park in downtown Harrisburg.

Park Harrisburg announced Monday that hourly metered parking rates will increase from $3 to $4 in the Capital Building District and from $1.50 to $2 per hour in the non-CBD area.

The new rates will go into effect on Monday, August 2, Park Harrisburg said.

Parking zone information is available on www.parkharrisburg.com.

“This is the first meter rate increase since Park Harrisburg assumed responsibility for specified metered parking spaces and garages from the City of Harrisburg and Harrisburg Parking Authority in 2013,” said John Gass, Managing Director with PK Harris Advisors, the asset management company for the parking system. “The new rates, reflecting a 3% increase over a 10-year period, have been under consideration for some time to provide sufficient cash flow to maintain expenses associated with the parking system.”

In 2013, Park Harrisburg purchased spaces and garages from the City of Harrisburg and the Harrisburg Parking Authority. Proceeds from a $286MM bond issues were used toward obligations and expenses that enabled the City’s exit from receivership.