Parents group at Central Dauphin School District plans rally calling for 5-day, in-person learning

Organizers say CD's hybrid learning model is 'destroying our kids, destroying our teachers, and destroying our families'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group of parents in the Central Dauphin School District announced their intention to rally Monday, calling for the district to end its hybrid learning model and switch to an in-person model five days a week.

Organizers of a Facebook event called "5 Days a Week in CDSD" is calling for parents to picket outside Central Dauphin East High School prior to the district's school board meeting.

According to the group's post, only 10 people will be allowed at the school board meeting to voice concerns. The planned rally "will allow ALL our voices to be heard," organizers said.

The school district's hybrid learning model is "destroying our kids, destroying our teachers, destroying our families," organizers of the rally said on Facebook. "There are so many detrimental reasons our children need to be in school (five days a week. Too many to list! If it’s good for some schools...WHY NOT OURS!!!"