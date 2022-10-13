Portion of PA Turnpike in Dauphin County to close overnight Sunday for removal of temporary bridge

Traffic between the Harrisburg East Interchange (Exit 247) and the Lebanon Lancaster Interchange (Exit 266) will be detoured between midnight and 5 a.m. Sunday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced Thursday that workers will remove the temporary bridge over the Turnpike at Mile Marker 250 in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County this weekend.

The Turnpike will be closed and traffic in the work area detoured while the bridge is removed, according to the PTC.

The bridge will be removed overnight Saturday, Oct. 15 and early Sunday morning, according to the PTC. Work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

A new bridge has replaced the existing bridge, and the temporary bridge is no longer necessary to accommodate traffic, the PTC said.

The new bridge is a two-span rolled steel girder structure that is 130 feet long with a cross section that will safely accommodate foot traffic over the Turnpike along State Route 441 (North Union Street).

While the work is being done, all east- and westbound traffic between the Harrisburg East Interchange (Exit 247) and the Lebanon Lancaster Interchange (Exit 266) will be detoured, according to the PTC.

The necessary Turnpike closure will enable construction crews to safely dismantle and remove the temporary bridge.

Eastbound Detour

Motorists heading east during this time will exit at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247, and follow I-283 North to US 322 East to SR 72 to the re-enter the Turnpike at the Lancaster/Lebanon Interchange, Exit 266.

Westbound Detour

Motorists heading west during this time will exit at the Lebanon/Lancaster Interchange, Exit 266, and follow SR 72 North to US 322 West to I-283 South to re-enter the Turnpike at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247.

During Sunday’s Turnpike closure, Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas. Changeable message signs will also provide information on these closures.

Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly.