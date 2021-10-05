Crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves one dead

A passenger vehicle struck the rear of a tractor trailer and was pronounced dead by the coroner shortly after.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5/11, 3:29 a.m.: A tractor trailer had been traveling west on Turnpike 76 and stopped for workers on the roadway. Another vehicle traveling west struck the rear of the tractor trailer and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating.

Previously:

A serious crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has closed the westbound lanes between Harrisburg East and Harrisburg West Interchange, State Police said Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:15 a.m. at Mile Marker 246.6 on I-76 West in Dauphin County, authorities said.

Emergency dispatch confirms that the coroner was sent to the scene of the crash.

Traffic was being detoured away from the scene, according to dispatch accounts.

Motorists are being directed to I-283 North to I-83 South to re-enter the Turnpike at the Harrisburg West interchange.