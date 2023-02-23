Pa. RV Super Show revs into Farm Show Complex

The Pennsylvania RV Super Show will be at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pa. until Feb. 26.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fan-favorite show makes its return to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg

Today, the complex opened its door to the Pennsylvania RV Super Show.

The event is the largest indoor RV show in the country, with more than 700,000 square feet dedicated to RVs

Organizers expect record-breaking attendance by the end of the weekend with folks coming from all over the country.

"Because this show is so large, it attracts people from all over the country to come to Harrisburg. That's what's so amazing about the event, and where it's located because Harrisburg is the center. We are here, and call this the RV Super Bowl," said Rob Lynch, president of Pa. RV Super Show.

The event showcases small travel trailers, v-vans, and half-a-million-dollar diesel pushers, just to name a few of the trailers.