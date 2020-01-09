New bill would make 9/11 a statewide day of observance in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania House Committee on Veteran Affairs and Emergency Preparedness approved a bill Tuesday to commemorate the heroes and honor the victims of 9/11.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new bill making its way through the state legislature would make 9/11 a statewide day of observance, affecting public schools and even meetings in the workplace.

State Rep. Karen Boback, -R- Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne Counties, sponsored House Bill 2100. During a voting meeting, the Pennsylvania House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee heard Boback's statements on the bill's importance in reflecting on the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

"Every September the Eleventh there would be a moment of silence in the classroom," Boback said. "And in every public meeting they would take that moment to recognize the day and honor the day and those who died."

On 9/11, Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville in Somerset County, Pennsylvania killing everyone on board. They were among nearly 3,000 victims, most of whom were in New York City where hijackers flew planes into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City. Hijackers also crashed a plane into the Pentagon.

The bill was among several other legislative items the Committee was voting to approve. It also passed a bill to better coordinate the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs with its affiliated groups to make accessing benefits easier for veterans.