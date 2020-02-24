PA digital privacy concerns could be fixed with new bill

Whether it's a smartphone, an Amazon Alexa, or even your doorbell: companies can obtain your data without your consent. A new bill could change that in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's not 1984, but the tools exist to make society just as aware of your actions as a totalitarian government.

Whether you're using your smartphone, an Amazon Alexa, or even your doorbell camera: companies can obtain your personal data without you even knowing about it, and then sell the data to other companies to target you with with ads online.

If that's not enough, smart devices like Amazon Alexa can record conversations without you knowing about it and then company employees can review it, and they are.

These sorts of concerns are what's prompting State Rep. Chris Rabb, -D- Philadelphia County, to work on legislation to change that.

Dubbed the Smart Technology Disclosure Act, the bill would require smart device manufacturers and third parties that control the data to openly disclose how they're using it and create an "opt-in" option for users so they could have a say in whether they want to be tracked or not.

That would be useful for Pennsylvania, especially considering the monolithic influence tech companies have over our lives.

A smartphone app called "Disconnect" found more than 5,400 trackers had gathered 1.5 gigabytes of data in a single week. To put that into perspective, there's 1,000 megabytes in one gigabyte, and one megabyte can store as much as information as a 400-page book.

Tracking isn't necessarily made clear in the privacy policy of the apps you're using, nor is it clear what happens to the private information.

Apple tried to ease consumer fears when it rolled out an ad campaign last year with the slogan "what happens on your Iphone stays on your Iphone." Apple's CEO Tim Cook said, at the time, "privacy is a human right" to show the company's commitment to digital privacy.

One popular app in particular has been getting attention from privacy advocates, consumers, and the U.S. Government. You may have heard of it, it's called Tik Tok.

Tik Tok is a video-sharing app mostly used among young people in the 16-24 category. Since it launched, it has been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times.

Issues surrounding Tik Tok are two-fold. The first, Tik Tok's parent company was forced to pay a fine of $5.7 million to settle claims it collected personal information from kids under the age of 13, including names, email addresses, and even locations.

The Federal Trade Commission says the fine is a record number for a case involving child privacy.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government opened a national security review of Tik Tok's acquisition by a Chinese company in the wake of data collection allegations against it.

A class-action lawsuit was filed against the company, accusing Tik Tok of collecting users' data and sending it to China. The Committee on Foreign Investment, part of the U.S. Treasury Department, is leading the investigation and says the Chinese company didn't get clearance from the U.S. to close the deal.

While the Philadelphia representative's bill has yet to be introduced, Pennsylvania is still taking action to protect kids' digital privacy.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined a coalition of 25 other state attorneys general in asking the FTC to make stronger rules regarding personal information.

The coalition wants companies to stop collecting data from children who are 13 or younger. Shapiro says Internet companies have a legal responsibility to protect children.

Digital privacy isn't just a hot topic among children, however. The Cambridge Analytica Scandal in 2018 put Facebook in the spotlight, after investigators found the U.K.-based digital consulting firm had accessed information from as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission.

Steve Bannon, the former editor of Breitbart.com, was on Cambridge Analytica's board of directors and helped the firm create voter profiles using the personal data it collected, some of which were turned over to President Trump's election campaign in 2016.

The U.K. slapped a $645,000 fine on Facebook in the wake of the scandal. Cambridge Analytica has since closed operations.

While some smart devices have the ability to record your conversations and collect your personal data, there are options available to stop it.

Concerned Alexa users, for example, can enable all privacy features on the device and uncheck the option for letting Amazon save Alexa recordings.