Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources buys two islands

The islands are located on the Susquehanna River, and future plans include conservation and public recreation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) confirmed the purchase of two islands on the Susquehanna River for $160,000 last month.

The purchase was fueled by the islands' potential for public outdoor recreation and conservation, as well as the scenic views.

"[The islands] are now part of the 2.2 million acre state forest system. We are happy to bring state forests to Harrisburg, and within view of the Mira Lloyd Dock historical marker, a Harrisburg resident who helped started the conservation movement in the early 1900s," said DCNR Bureau of Forestry official Seth Cassell.