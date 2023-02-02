Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources buys two islands

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) confirmed the purchase of two islands on the Susquehanna River for $160,000 last month.
The purchase was fueled by the islands' potential for public outdoor recreation and conservation, as well as the scenic views.
"[The islands] are now part of the 2.2 million acre state forest system. We are happy to bring state forests to Harrisburg, and within view of the Mira Lloyd Dock historical marker, a Harrisburg resident who helped started the conservation movement in the early 1900s," said DCNR Bureau of Forestry official Seth Cassell.
The DCNR Bureau of Forestry currently owns hundreds of islands throughout the Susquehanna River, with these two being the latest additions.