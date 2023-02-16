Pa. celebrates feathered friends with Great Backyard Bird Count

The global bird count begins on Feb. 17 and people from all over are encouraged to participate in the event!

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This year's annual bird count begins Friday, and millions of people around the world are expected to participate.

The global Great Backyard Bird Count brings nature lovers together to celebrate the hundreds of bird species present around the world.

The numbers gathered are then shared by bird watchers everywhere to help chart the number of species and total birds spotted in certain areas.

An official with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Sean Murphy, stated no matter where you are in the Commonwealth, you can be part of the count.

"Whether you're in downtown Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, or up in Potter County and don't hear a single artificial sound, you will find birds in all reaches of Pennsylvania," said Murphy.