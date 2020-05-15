PA Air National Guard will perform flyover to salute workers in Harrisburg-area hospitals next week

The flyover, set for Tuesday, is part of Operation American Resolve, a salute to medical workers in hospitals in three cities across the state

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Air National Guard announced it will embark in Operation American Resolve, an aircraft flyover to salute medical workers in hospitals in the Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Harrisburg areas, next week.

Airmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special Operations Wing will fly a KC-135 Stratotanker and an EC-130j Commando Solo aircraft in formation over the hospitals in a show of support for those working to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The formation will fly over hospitals and Pittsburgh and Johnstown Tuesday from 12:26-12:49 p.m. They will arrive in the Harrisburg area between 1:08 and 1:18 p.m., the Air National Guard said.

The formation will loop over UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, UPMC Pinnacle Polyclinic Hospital, UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, the Hershey Medical Center, UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, and Holy Spirit Hospital, the Air National Guard said.

Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer, the Air National Guard said. This is an opportunity for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to safely salute those who are selflessly supporting their communities during this trying time while conducting necessary training.