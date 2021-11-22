Overnight traffic detours planned near Middletown on Dec. 4 as North Union Street bridge is demolished

The bridge carries North Union Street over the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Traffic around the area will be diverted as the demolition takes place.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and downtown Middletown will be diverted on Saturday, December 4, while workers continue the demolition of a bridge carrying North Union Street across the Turnpike, according to Middletown Borough Police.

The overnight project will begin at 11 p.m., the department said.

The bridge is scheduled to be demolished at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Turnpike will be closed in the affected area, and local vehicle and pedestrian traffic in Middletown will be diverted, police said.