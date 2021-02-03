x
Dauphin County

USPS looks to fill 58 positions at its Harrisburg Processing and Distribution Center

Mail Handler Assistant positions are available through March 16, the USPS said. Starting salary is listed at $16.55 per hour with immediate eligibility for benefits.
The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday it is looking to hire 58 employees at its Harrisburg Processing and Distribution Center on 1425 Crooked Hill Road.

Mail Handler Assistant positions are open through March 16, the USPS said. With a starting salary of $16.55 per hour and immediate eligibility for the USPS Health Benefits Plan with Postal premium contribution, the positions have to potential to lead to a career in the USPS, the agency said.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at www.usps.com/careers.  

A general overview of USPS employment requirements is available at http://about.usps.com/careers/employment-requirements.htm

An explanation of specific job requirements can be found on the individual job postings, the USPS said.

Job openings will be regularly re-posted until all positions are filled, the USPS said. Those interested in employment with the Postal Service should log on to http://usps.com/careers weekly to check for new postings.

