USPS looks to fill 58 positions at its Harrisburg Processing and Distribution Center

The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday it is looking to hire 58 employees at its Harrisburg Processing and Distribution Center on 1425 Crooked Hill Road.

Mail Handler Assistant positions are open through March 16, the USPS said. With a starting salary of $16.55 per hour and immediate eligibility for the USPS Health Benefits Plan with Postal premium contribution, the positions have to potential to lead to a career in the USPS, the agency said.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at www.usps.com/careers.

A general overview of USPS employment requirements is available at http://about.usps.com/careers/employment-requirements.htm.

An explanation of specific job requirements can be found on the individual job postings, the USPS said.